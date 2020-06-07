Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

