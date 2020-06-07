Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYRA) Quiet Period Will End on June 10th

Lyra Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LYRA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 10th. Lyra Therapeutics had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Lyra Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $15.95 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $986,875.00. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $3,947,500.00.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

