Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,361 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Loews by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

L opened at $39.08 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

