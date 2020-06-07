Lightspeed POS’s (LSPD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.00.

LSPD stock opened at C$33.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

