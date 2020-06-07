Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 993.33 ($13.07).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 770 ($10.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 722.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 988.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, analysts forecast that Workspace Group will post 4578.9951387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

