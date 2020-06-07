Leslie D. Funtleyder Sells 12,486 Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 12,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $564,492.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,411.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

APLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

