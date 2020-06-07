Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Leidos by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

