LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

