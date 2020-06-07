LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €126.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.50 ($138.95) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.84 ($135.86).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €118.80 ($138.14) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.84.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

