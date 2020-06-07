Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LSGOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

