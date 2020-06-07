Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LSGOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.