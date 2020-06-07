L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut L OREAL CO/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.55.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

