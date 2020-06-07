Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Holdings Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,891 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,007 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $157.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

