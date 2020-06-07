King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,985 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Rexnord worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,060,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,307,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,854,000.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,277.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,995. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

