King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 84,816 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,816 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

