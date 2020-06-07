King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,030 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,795,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

