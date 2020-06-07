King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 302,974 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 302,974 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

