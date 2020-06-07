King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $240.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

