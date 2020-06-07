King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Colfax worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 940.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX opened at $31.52 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liam Kelly purchased 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

