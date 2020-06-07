King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,479 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,248 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of FireEye worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.04.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

