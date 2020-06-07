King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Cabana LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after acquiring an additional 930,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $158.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $124.88 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.