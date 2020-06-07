Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Keysight Technologies worth $59,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 552,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

