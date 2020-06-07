Kevin C. Tang Acquires 615,129 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 615,129 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LJPC opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.50. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

LJPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,688,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,224 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 256,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.