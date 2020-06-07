Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €110.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €107.57 ($125.08).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €83.00 ($96.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52-week high of €106.00 ($123.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.62.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

