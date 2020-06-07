JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $24.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRGP. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.89.

NYSE TRGP opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

