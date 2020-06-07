JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €22.51 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.36 ($27.16).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS stock opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Wednesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.66.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.