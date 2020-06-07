Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

JNJ stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

