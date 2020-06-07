John Mansell Purchases 4,859 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider John Mansell bought 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £22,594.35 ($29,721.59).

POLR opened at GBX 482 ($6.34) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 411.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 481.72. The stock has a market cap of $416.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.26).

POLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Shore Capital downgraded Polar Capital to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

