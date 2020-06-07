Jason Zimmermann Acquires 961,500 Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) Stock

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) insider Jason Zimmermann bought 961,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £67,305 ($88,535.91).
Shares of AEG stock opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday. Active Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,848.97.
Active Energy Group Company Profile
