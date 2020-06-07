Jason Zimmermann Acquires 961,500 Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) Stock

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) insider Jason Zimmermann bought 961,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £67,305 ($88,535.91).

Shares of AEG stock opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday. Active Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,848.97.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

