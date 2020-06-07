Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.71.

JKHY opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 155,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

