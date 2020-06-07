J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

J M Smucker stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

