Investors Purchase Large Volume of NIC Call Options (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,086 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,925% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGOV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

EGOV opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

