Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 8,491 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,354% compared to the average volume of 346 call options.

Several research firms have commented on GCI. ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 86,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $81,826.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,242.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Jeffry Louis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,916.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 256,133 shares of company stock worth $364,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gannett stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Gannett has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $183.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $948.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

