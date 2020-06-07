Investors Buy Large Volume of Callon Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 15,792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,036 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.62.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,563.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 850,000 shares of company stock worth $393,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,844,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 883,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 983,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

