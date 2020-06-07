Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 473.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $288.11 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.53 and a 200-day moving average of $268.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.