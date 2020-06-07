Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after acquiring an additional 466,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,724 shares of company stock worth $15,698,321 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

