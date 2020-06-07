Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 439.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,469 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,724 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,321 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

NYSE:ICE opened at $97.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

