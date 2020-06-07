Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $266.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 226.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 77.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 556,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after buying an additional 242,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,228,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $282,942,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.