Insider Selling: TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total transaction of C$2,169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,081,352.11.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total transaction of C$2,100,835.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$1,979,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Alain Bédard sold 25,176 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$1,014,089.28.

On Monday, March 30th, Alain Bédard sold 28,059 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$842,331.18.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Alain Bédard sold 26,110 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.23, for a total transaction of C$789,305.30.

TFI International stock opened at C$44.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.29. TFI International Inc has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CIBC cut shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

