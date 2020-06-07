Insider Selling: Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) COO Sells $1,844,236.80 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NSC stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

