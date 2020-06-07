Insider Selling: Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Insider Sells $28,217.36 in Stock

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,847.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.84. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 1,219.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 440,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Inseego by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 255,781 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth $973,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.