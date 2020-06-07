Insider Buying: City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) insider Stuart McMaster acquired 25,000 shares of City Merchants High Yield Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £164.95 ($216.98) per share, with a total value of £4,123,750 ($5,424,559.33).

Shares of CMHY stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

