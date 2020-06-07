Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,835 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,488.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $574.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.84. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.21) million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 12.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

