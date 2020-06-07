Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

In other Inseego news, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $28,217.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $338,847.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,803 shares of company stock worth $143,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 255,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 60,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 495,752 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Inseego has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $958.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

