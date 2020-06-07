Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s current price.

INO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of INO opened at $11.93 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $100,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,576,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

