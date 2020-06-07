IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $77,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $70,465,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after acquiring an additional 220,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

IDXX opened at $311.71 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.80 and a 200-day moving average of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

