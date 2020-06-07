Icade’s (CDMGF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDMGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

CDMGF opened at $73.28 on Thursday. Icade has a 12 month low of $71.45 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.94.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

