Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,629 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

HMHC stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,745,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,004,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

