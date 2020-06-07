Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hochtief has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.83 ($132.36).

Get Hochtief alerts:

FRA HOT opened at €88.55 ($102.97) on Thursday. Hochtief has a 1 year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 1 year high of €175.00 ($203.49). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.16.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Hochtief Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochtief and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.