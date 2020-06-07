Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 156.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $26,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.