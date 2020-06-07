Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.80. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,104,200 shares traded.

HT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 493,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,284.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 159,427 shares of company stock valued at $986,443. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

